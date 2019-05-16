Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church,
1 Lowell Street,
Seabrook Beach, NH
Russell J. Kelly Obituary
SEABROOK BEACH - Russell J. Kelly, loving husband and father of six children, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was a current resident of Seabrook Beach and former longtime resident of Brighton, Mass. He was born on May 29, 1925 in Cambridge a son of the late John and Margaret (Curran) Kelly.

Russell proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He joined the Boston Fire Department for a 25 year career followed by a post as Fire Marshall at Boston College.

In retirement, Russell enjoyed many years wintering in Deerfield Beach and Port St. Lucie Florida where he loved playing golf with his many friends and travelling with his wife.

Russell is survived by his wife of 69 years Mary (Sheehan) Kelly; his six children, Russell J. Kelly and wife Karineh of Salt Lake City, Utah, Anne St. Hilaire of Greenville, S.C., Mary Ray and husband David of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Karen Kelly of Seabrook Beach, Jean Kelly of North Andover, Mass., Robert Kelly and his wife Susan of Warwick, R.I.; and grandchildren, Kelly, Marielle, David, Brendan, Sean, and Hannah.

In addition to his parents, Russell was predeceased by his brothers, John and Leo Kelly.

SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church, 1 Lowell St., Seabrook Beach, NH 03874. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice, c/o Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Russell's memorial website, sign his tribute wall, or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 16 to May 19, 2019
