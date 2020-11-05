1/2
Russell Joseph Fieldsend Jr.
EXETER - Russell Joseph Fieldsend Jr., 94, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, N.H. He was born October 16, 1926 in Exeter, N.H., son of the late Russell Joseph Fieldsend Sr. and Roseamonde (Nichols) Fieldsend.

Russell was a lifelong resident of Exeter, N.H. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. On October 16, 1949 he married the love of his life, Ellen Kmiec. Russell truly enjoyed his family, show business, and the theatre. He also was a professional model and played the piano at many local establishments. Russell was well known and a previous owner of Blue Ribbon Cleaners, now owned by his son Brian and grandson Derek.

He was active in his community and served on the Exeter School Board. He was a member of the Exeter Players and a communicant of St. Michael Church where he had played the organ on Sundays.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ellen Fieldsend in 2009 and his sister, Mary Klemarczyk.

Russell is survived by three sons and their wives: Gary and Pamela Fieldsend of Rollinsford, N.H., Brian and Patricia Fieldsend of Exeter, N.H., and Scott and Therese Fieldsend of Golden, Colo.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald Fieldsend; and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. Private services will be held for the family. Burial will be with military honors at the Exeter Cemetery.

Donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 18 Orchard View Dr., Unit-4, Londonderry, NH 03053. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
