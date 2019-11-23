|
RAYMOND - Ruth C. Colby, 98, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Home in Manchester, N.H. She was born on July 22, 1921 in Everett, Mass., the daughter of the late William C. and Vera (Pitman) Jolliffe.
Formerly of Wakefield and Melrose, Mass., Ruth worked as a Crystal Exchange telephone operator in Wakefield during the 1940's, and later worked for many years in the library at the Lamprey River Elementary School in Raymond, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James A. Colby Jr. who died in 2010 and also by her daughter E. Christine Colby, her granddaughter Christina Anne Lampert, and her brother William C. Jolliffe. She is survived by three daughters, Charlotte L. Mason and her husband Lee of Northwood, N.H., Charlene A. Hodgdon and her husband Clifton of Portsmouth, N.H., and Pauline E. Lampert and her husband Mark of Portsmouth, N.H.; four grandsons, Michael Mason and his wife Chelsea, Jeremy Lampert and his wife Emily, Jeffrey Hodgdon and his fiancé Jessica Detmer- Lillard, and Timothy Lampert; four great-grandchildren, Samuel Lampert, Annalise Lampert, Owen Lampert, and Sarah Anne Mason; her brother Howard R. Jolliffe of Camden, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Raymond Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Raymond, N.H. Burial will follow in the Old Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, N.H., is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to of NH, 814 Elm St., Suite 300 Manchester, NH 03101.
