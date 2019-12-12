|
|
RYE - Ruth Caroline Tuttle, 90, Rye, N.H., died Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence at Stonebrook Village in Windsor Locks, Conn. Ruth was born in Upton, Mass., on April 16, 1929.
Ruth graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Tufts University. Ruth loved children and worked for 40 years as a kindergarten teacher at the Sherburne School and at the elementary school at Pease Airforce Base in Portsmouth, N.H.
During summer vacations, she often traveled the world with her best friends Muriel Ward and Myrt Moore and hosted nieces and nephews to explore the beaches of N.H. and Maine. She was actively involved in her church, the First United Methodist Church of Portsmouth. Ruth volunteered her time to many local organizations, loved music, sang in her church choir, and was gifted at playing the piano by ear to the delight and enjoyment of her family and friends.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents Fred Tuttle and Helen Murphy; brothers, Walton Tuttle and Edwin Tuttle; sister, Faustina LaReau; lifelong friend Muriel Ward. She is survived by her best friend Myrt Moore of Portsmouth, N.H.; sister-in-law, Carol Tuttle of Windsor Locks, Conn.; five nieces, Sharon Cannon of Windsor Locks, Conn.; Laura Pizzarelli of Buford, Ga.; Paula Donahue of Worcester, Mass.; Karen Rogers of Shrewsbury, Mass.; Helen Johnson of Ashland, Mass.; "adopted granddaughter" Shannon Guare of Portsmouth, N.H.; as well as many grand nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family at the First United Methodist Church of Portsmouth. Luddy Cremation Care in New Britain, Conn., is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the https://alz.org/ or Families First Health and Support Center https://www.familiesfirstseacoast.org/.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019