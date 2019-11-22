Home

Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
the Immaculate Conception Church
98 Summer St
Portsmouth, NH
Ruth Gorneault

Ruth Gorneault Obituary
PORTLAND, Maine - Ruth Gorneault, 90, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, N.H., on July 20, 1929 she was a daughter of Austin and Doris (Proctor) Kane.

Ruth was a member of the Ranger Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Fraternity Society of the Deaf.

The widow of Donat Gorneault Sr., survivors include her son Donat Gorneault Jr. and wife Debra; grandchildren Michelle Gorneault, Lynde Folsom, Jake Folsom; great-grandchildren Tatyanna and Bella; her twin sister Mildred Grady; half brother Frank Ellis; sister in-law Sybil King; and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Friends invited. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
