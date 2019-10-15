|
GREENLAND - Ruth "Rudy" J. Carder passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Portsmouth Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on February 20, 1934 the daughter of Ethel (Childs) and Perley Nelson Storer.
She attended local schools and graduated from Portsmouth High School Class of 1952. She also attended UNH and McIntosh College.
Ruth enjoyed and was active in Girl Scouts in Portsmouth and Greenland and was a supporter of all youth recreational sports. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics.
She was employed for 25 years as a Cafeteria Monitor at the Greenland Central School. She also had worked as a store clerk at Rich's Department Store for 10 years prior to retiring in 1996.
Much of her time was spent enjoying her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her home in Greenland and her camp in Maine.
In her later years she enjoyed time spent with her friend, Bob Fleck. They enjoyed gardening, having meals together and watching the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics on TV. Her biggest joy was attending family events and spending time with her family and her good friend, Nancy O'Neill. Her family will miss her kind spirit, generosity and that she would capture her families' events through photography.
Ruth was predeceased by her husbands, William Gilker in 1958 and Robert Carder in 1989. She was also predeceased by her stepson, William Carder of Somersworth, N.H. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda (Gilker) Haver of Madison, N.H., and Nancy (Gilker) Roy of Kittery, Maine. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Dustin and wife Brianne, Amy and husband Micah, Jenna and husband Ben as well as Eric and Matt. She was very proud of her great-grandchildren; Liam and Ben Nardi and Kennedy Haver. She leaves a sister-in-law, Clara Walker (George), as well as many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. There are no funeral services and burial will be private.
Donations are requested to: Girl Scouts of the Green & White Mountains, 1 Commerce Drive, Bedford, NH 03110 www.girlscoutsgwm.org. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019