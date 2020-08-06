EXETER - Ruth K. Griffin, 100, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Exeter, N.H. She was born July 20, 1920 in Patterson, N.J., the only child of the late Christopher and Freida (Artus) Kantenwein.
Ruth grew up in the mining town of Franklin, N.J. and graduated from Montclair State Teachers College, class of 1941.
While teaching in Swedesboro, N.J., she met and married Forest on Thanksgiving Day, 1942. They lived in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois before moving to North Hampton, N.H., in 1957. They lived on Hobbs Road, until 1998 when they moved to Riverwoods in Exeter. Over the years Ruth enjoyed many summer days with her family at Forest's family farm Danville N.H.
Ruth was a homemaker devoted to her husband and three children. Ruth was a member and strong supporter of the North Hampton United Church of Christ where she and Forest made coffee for the after church gathering most Sundays for 18 years. She served the church on various committees and as treasurer of the Ladies Union. She was a member of the North Hampton Library Committee and of the Building Committee for the present library. Ruth was a member and treasurer of the North Hampton Women's Club. She worked part-time in the Tax Collectors Office in North Hampton and as a substitute teacher at Winnacunnet High School. At Riverwoods Ruth continued to serve her new community on many committees including the Residence Committee and yearly fund raisers.
Ruth enjoyed handicrafts like knitting, weaving, embroidery, quilting, making stuffed animals. She made hundreds of items for the church fair. She also enjoyed traveling in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Australia and Western Europe. In 2010 Ruth visited the four villages in Germany where her grandparents had lived before emigrating to America.
On July 20 Ruth celebrated her 100th birthday. She was delighted to read many birthday cards, notes and warm personal memories from friends and family.
Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband, Forest, on August 23, 2009. She is survived by two sons, a daughter and their spouses; Allen and Joean Griffin of Exeter, Robert and Nancy Griffin of Kingston, N.H., Elinor and Bruce Cournoyer of Ajijic, Mexico; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Old Meetinghouse Cemetery at 470 Main St., Danville, N.H. For the safety of all attending, face covering and social distancing are requested.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center Foundation, 237A Atlantic Avenue, North Hampton, NH 03862. Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H. is handling the arrangements. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
.