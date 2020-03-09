|
RYE - Ruth L. Martin, 83, of Rye, died peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She was born May 21, 1936 in Salem, N.H., a daughter of the late Alfred and Louise (Goddard) Lee.
She graduated from Edward F. Searles High School in Methuen, Mass., with the Class of 1953. For many years Ruth worked for the lunch program in the Methuen public school system. She and Walter moved from Methuen to Rye more than 30 years ago.
Ruth was a former member of the Quaker Church and United Methodist Church. She shared 65 years of marriage with her husband Walter.
In addition to her husband, family members include her son David Martin and his wife Paula of Methuen; her daughter Deborah Winn and her husband Stephen of Pelham; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister Doris Young and brother Donald Lee.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Services will immediately follow at 3 p.m., in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations may be made to a .
