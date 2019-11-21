|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Ruth M. Drake-Benedict, 89, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 surrounded by her family following a brief period of failing health. Born in Portsmouth, N.H., on July 30, 1930, she was the daughter of Fabyan and Mary Drake.
She is survived by her children Regis (Dwight), Bradford (Susan), Leslie (David), Darrel (Viktor); grandchildren Neil (Dayna), Kim, Faith, Jason (Mackenzie), Christopher, Abagail, Matthew, Cecilia; and many other family members.
Ruth graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1952. She was a practicing Occupational Therapist in the Boston area for many years.
Ruth was very active in her communities of York and Eliot Maine as well as Snohomish, Washington. She was a valued member of the York Village Fire Department S.M.A.R.T. team, auxiliary police Eliot, Maine; Kiwanis Clubs of Maine and Washington, 4-H fine arts superintendent, York Historical Society volunteer among many others.
Ruth was an active member of the Royal Irish Artillery as a gunner and living history participant. She was a master weaver and spinner of fibers and dedicated to educating young people in fiber arts.
SERVICES: Visiting hours Sunday, November 24, 2019, 5-7 p.m., J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, Kittery, Maine. Mass of Christian burial, Monday, November 25, 2019, 11 a.m., St Raphael's Catholic Church, Kittery, Maine. Internment, 12:30 p.m., Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Eliot Maine followed by a gathering held at the York Village Fire Dept, York, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Dana Farber Cancer Research Center. Care of the Drake-Benedict Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019