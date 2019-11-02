|
BASEHOR, Kan. - Ruth (Sprague) Vogt , Dec. 19, 1938 to Oct. 23, 2019, died unexpectedly.
Ruth was born to Dr. John and Muriel Sprague and raised in Portsmouth with her siblings Marion, John, Newell and Muriel. She moved to Kansas after marrying Tim and had a full life, raising four children.
She lived her life serving others. She volunteered through church, worked at Head Start, and lead the group at Evening Care (program for handicapped adults). She continued to help even at her assisted living facility.
Services were held on Nov. 1, in Prairie Village, Kan.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019