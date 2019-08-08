|
EAST KINGSTON - Ryan S. Campano, 35, of East Kingston, N.H., passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Ryan was born August 31, 1983 in Methuen, Mass., the son of Kelly (Courtney) Campano and the late Michael G. Campano.
Ryan was raised in East Kingston, N.H. and graduated from Exeter High School. Ryan successfully owned and operated R.C. Distribution in East Kingston, N.H. for over six years.
Ryan loved dirt biking and had a passion for life that made people laugh and smile. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved his New England Patriots. In his free time, he enjoyed playing pool with family and friends and golfing. He also loved spending time with the people most important to him, including his girlfriend, Jennifer, his mother and two brothers.
Ryan was loved by countless friends and made the world a better place for having lived. His magnetic personality, good looks and charm made him the light of every room he entered and put people at ease. He will be dearly missed by many.
Ryan is survived by his adoring mother, Kelly Campano of East Kingston, two brothers, Troy M. Campano and wife Denise of Dover, N.H. and Casey Campano and wife Amanda of Amesbury, Mass. He will also be dearly remembered and forever loved by his beloved girlfriend, Jennifer Tumbarello of East Kingston, four nieces, Karolyi, Claire, Chloe and Hazel, and nephew Everett. Ryan also leaves behind his Nana, Thelma Jeanne Campano, several cousins, including Jordan Lighthall (with whom he shared a special bond) and many dear friends. He will be dearly loved and missed forever.
SERVICES: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours, Tuesday, August, 13, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at The Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home, 52 Salem St. Bradford, MA 01835. A mass to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Saint Ann's Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury, MA 01985. Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Groveland. For directions or online condolences please visit www.GrondinCarnevale.com.
