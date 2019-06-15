|
|
NEWINGTON - Sally Fiske, of Baltimore, Md., died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Cornerstone at Hampton, after a three-year journey with cancer. Sally was born June 8, 1947 in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of the late Oma and Franklin Fiske.
Sally graduated from Fox Chapel High School, Pa. (1965) and later from Marietta College, Ohio (1969). Sally received MS of Library Science from the University of Kentucky (1971) and went immediately to work for the Baltimore County Public Library System in August 1971. In her nearly 40-year career there, Sally enjoyed developing programs to encourage young readers and their parents.
After retiring in 2010, Sally made time to travel extensively and enjoyed competitive figure skating, concerts, plays, and volunteering.
Sally is survived by her sister, Jane Hislop, and two nephews, Daniel Hislop (wife, Kimberly, deceased) and Andrew Hislop, all of Newington and many loving cousins.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Cornerstone at Hampton for the loving care they provided to Sally.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held in the Baltimore area sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Gundalow Company, 60 Marcy St., Portsmouth, NH 03801, www.gundalow.org. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019