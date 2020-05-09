|
NORTH HAMPTON - Sally Lee Lamprey, 82, of North Hampton, N.H. passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Evolve Senior Living in Rye, N.H. of natural causes.
Born on August 17, 1937, she was the daughter of Edwin Earl Carpenter and Barbara Idella Parsons Carpenter.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Austin Lamprey Sr., her sister Barbara Jean Stenstream, and her brother Edwin Guy Carpenter.
Sally was a graduate of Hampton Academy and then went on to working for her family's business, Carpenter's Restaurant on Rye Beach. She later was employed for many years at Hampton Hardware. Sally was a member of the North Hampton Library book club and had an enormous passion and patience for puzzles. North Conway was a favorite place for her and her late husband to visit.
Survivors include her son, Scott Rollins and his wife, Marie Shaw and granddaughters, Ruby, Piper and Tatum Rollins, two nieces, Karen Lee Stenstream and Susand Ann Stenstream, one nephew, Raymond Edward Stenstream, four great nephews, Alan and Caleb Stenstream, Rick and Ryan Folk and one great niece, Alicia Marie Santos, five stepchildren, eight step grandchildren, eight step great grandchildren.
God saw she was getting tired and a cure was not to be, So he put his arms around her and whispered, "Come with me."
A private graveside service will be held in Center Cemetery, North Hampton at a later date.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 9 to May 12, 2020