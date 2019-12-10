Home

Sally M. Smith Obituary
PINEHURST, N.C. - Sally M. Smith, 86, of Pinehurst, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 25, 1933 in York, Maine to the late Nathaniel and Rachel Marshall.

Sally was passionate about skiing and enjoyed skiing around the country in many places to include New Hampshire, Maine and Blowing Rock. Sally was a school teacher in Maine before meeting the love of her life, Clifford and marrying him in 1960. They moved to Pinehurst and both worked for the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst for many years. Along with skiing she enjoyed golfing and became very good at the sport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Clifford Smith; one sister, Eunice Ann M. Graham; her beloved dog, Miss Moe; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A memorial service was held in North Carolina. Written condolences may be sent to Mr. Smith P.O. Box 99 Pinehurst, NC 28370 or online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
