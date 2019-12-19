|
OGUNQUIT, Maine - Sam Davies Vaught died peacefully at York Hospital, Sunday, December 8, 2019 after a lengthy illness, with his longtime partner and husband, Sumner Nystedt, by his bedside. Sam was 83.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Sam found his way North, first working at Salem Hospital, and then Tufts Medical Center. In the early 60's, Sam discovered Ogunquit Maine, operating the well known Country Shop in Perkins Cove, first with his partner, Donald Berglund, and later as a sole proprietor, until retiring in 2002. Sam continued being a presence in Perkins Cove, residing in the building that had been the shop. Even though the business had closed, tourists would still come by to admire his gardens, flowing down to The Cove.
Over the years, Sam was a supporter of the Ogunquit Museum of Modern Art, and in particular, The Ogunquit Playhouse. Sam was fond of saying, "The music from the summer productions kept him going throughout the long winter months".
The last fifteen years of Sam's life, he became "a friend of Bill's", touching many of its members.
His quiet kindness and generosity will be missed by his longtime friend, Terry Shallow of Wells, and the many others who came in contact with him.
In the final months of Sam's life, he was very grateful to the staff of York Hospital, the Visiting Nurses, and especially, Dr. Mary Richmond.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 11, at 11 a.m., in the First Parish Church, 180 York St., York, Maine.
Sam and Sumner have asked that remembrances in his name be made to: The Ogunquit Playhouse Children's Theatre, P. O. Box 915, Ogunquit, ME 03907. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019