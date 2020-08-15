PORTSMOUTH - Sam Price, 68, of Portsmouth sadly passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Born on Oct. 8, 1951 in Lubbock, Texas, he was the son of Adam Price Sr. and Frances Tobin Price. Sam will be remembered as a quiet, gentle soul that lived life to prove a good friend, son, brother, uncle, husband, father and grandfather.
Sam graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1969 and proudly served our country as a Navy Nuclear Submariner, stationed out of Groton, Conn. When he left the service, he chose an education and career as a registered nurse. His career as a surgical nurse spanned 40 years at Portsmouth Hospital – he loved his calling and touched many lives. The passion for nursing was demonstrated through decades of offering comfort, compassion, knowledge and talent to his patients, their families and coworkers. His friendship, support and unconditional commitment were valued and a source of pride for Sam as well as his family.
A quiet man with a sharp wit and dry sense of humor, Sam loved his family and valued his privacy. A voracious reader and avid supporter of N.H. Public Television, Sam was constantly learning and anxious to share new information about nature, history, sports, health, the environment, space and of course - the oceans. And he would be sure that he made everyone aware of what sporting event was on what channel and when!
Sam was predeceased by his mother, Frances Tobin Price in 2018. He leaves his daughter, Kristen McManus and her mother Marcia Bateman Price. A source of great pride were his grandchildren - Aidan McManus, his wife Grace; Sam McManus and Sarah McManus. Sam will be greatly missed by his father, Adam Price Sr; his brothers Paul Price, Adam Price Jr. and his wife Barbara; and his sisters Cherie Davis, Kathleen Bates and her husband Michael.
The service will be private. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. With acknowledgement of Sam's joy coming from the support of family for each other in good times and bad - we share this thought: Life is filled with many seeming contradictions - for joy that is shared grows even greater, while sadness shared is lessened.
In his memory, we are pleased that donations in his name can be made to NH Public Television (https://nhpbs.org/donate/
- (603) 868-1100, 268 Mast Road, Durham, NH 03824) or Meals on Wheels (rockinghamnutritionmealsonwheels.org
– 603-679.2201, 106 North Rd, Brentwood NH 03833).
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.