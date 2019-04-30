|
EPPING - Samantha Ann Grover, 30, born on October 5, 1988 in Exeter, N.H. passed away gracefully and peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a long and courageous battle against Cystinosis. She resided in Fruitland Park, FL at her time of passing but spent most of her life in Epping, N.H. Samantha's loving family and friends loved and supported their "Angel". Samantha flooded her family and friends with her positive attitude throughout her Cystinosis battle knowing that "Every breath is a second chance" and that she was committed to, in her words, "Just Keep Swimming".
Samantha lit up a room with her infectious smile and laughter, bringing light and love to all that knew her. Samantha inspired so many people. The people she knew and met described her as a superstar, fighter, kind and strong; along with crazy, humorous, loving, a sweet soul and strong in her faith. Samantha has departed this life to a place where she will be embraced by her Holy Father, free of any pain and suffering.
She leaves behind a large and loving family. Her mother, Christine Rohan and her husband Timothy; her father, Kevin Grover and his wife Mary; brothers, Brandon Grover, Jason Cook and his wife Katie, Joshua Cook, Justin Cook and Tim Rohan Jr.; her sisters, Allison Grover and Katie Rohan; her grandmother, Mary "Meme" Desroches-Wilson, grandparents, George and Florence Grover; grandmother, Carol "Nana" and her husband Richard Emmil; uncles and aunts, Skip and Amanda Smart, Karen Grover and Tom Haas, Dawn and Ron Drew, Michael and Rose Elliott, John and Lisa Elliott, Mac and Lynn Rohan, Paul and Beth Rohan, Tim and Rae Conroy, John and Krissy Rohan, Paul Dibenedetto, Bill Rohan, Katie Rohan and Amy Edwards. Samantha was predeceased by her aunt, Tabetha Smart and her uncle Pat Rohan; her grandfather, Willis "Bampa" Smart; great-grandparents, Raymond and Mary Smart and John and Dolly Jackson and her great-grandmother, Barbara "Nana" Desroches. Along with her family, she leaves behind her four-legged daughter "Bella" who she loved deeply.
SERVICES: Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, from 4-7 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H. Committal services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m., at the Exeter Cemetery, Linden Street, Exeter, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Cystinosis Research Foundation, 18802 Bardeen Ave., Irvine, CA 92612. Please be sure to write in honor of Samantha Grover on your check. Or you may donate online to: www.cystinosisresearch.org. For an online guestbook please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
