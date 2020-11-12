1/1
Sandra Dawe
HAMPTON - On Monday, November 9, 2020, Sandra Dawe, 76, loving wife of George Dawe, suddenly passed away. Sandra was born in Plaistow on April 23, 1944. She was the second daughter of the late Lyman and Mona (Fraize) Hill. She grew up in Plaistow with her two sisters, Sharon and Mickey.

She had four children, Kimberly, Michael, Mark and Ray Jr. with first husband, Raymond Szczypinski.

She worked at the Exeter Inn for 15 years as Head of Housekeeping and Decorating. She most recently worked with her husband at New England Wood Systems, in Amesbury, Mass.

Sandra loved scrapbooking with photos, doll collecting, painting and doting on her cat Lucy. She especially loved dining out with her friends and family.

Sandra is survived by her husband, George Dawe; sister, Mona "Mickey" Embrey; children, Kimberly Dawe, Michael Szczypinski, Raymond Szczypinski Jr.; step sons, Gregory Dawe, Geoffrey Dawe, Ethan Dawe; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her son, Mark Szczypinski and sister, Sharon Mattozzi.

SERVICES: All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Sandra's memorial website and sign her tribute wall.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
