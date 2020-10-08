PORTSMOUTH - Sandra "Sandy" Jean DeStefano Shambo, 77, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born in Portsmouth N.H., on May 29 1943. She was predeceased by her parents John and Priscilla DeStefano and brother Ronald 'Skip' DeStefano.



Sandy was a third generation resident of Portsmouth and a proud member of the elite Italian North End. She was loved by all who knew her. Her friends were her family and her family were her friends. She was the nucleus of a large extended family and she made sure there was always a seat at the dinner table for whomever came knocking at her door. An empty belly was never allowed. Living only yards from Portsmouth High School, she easily became Portsmouth High's second mom and was always prepared with words of wisdom and advice for a myriad of teens who passed through her doors in need of a little extra mothering.



At age 19 Sandy met the love of her life, best friend and her most intimate companion of 57 years, Mike Shambo. It was rare you would see one without the other. There is not a bench, curb or table in Downtown Portsmouth that has not been graced by their presence.



Sandy's family members were most precious to her. She is survived by her husband Mike Shambo, daughter Sheri Shambo Whitworth and her husband Harold "Hal" Whitworth, Son Shawn Shambo and wife Amy Shambo, her four precious grandsons Mac and Aidan Whitworth, Grant and Luke Shambo.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Oct., 11 from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.. Due to COVID restrictions a private reception will be held following directly afterwards.







