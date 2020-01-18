Home

POWERED BY

Sandra L. Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Kelly Obituary
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Sandra L. (Runser) Kelly, age 74, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

She is survived by daughter, Brenda Kelly; two sons, Brian Kelly, and John Kelly and his wife Cindy; two grandchildren, Destiny Kelly and Ryan Kelly; four sisters, Denice Jutras of Eliot, Maine, Audrey Rivais of Rochester, N.Y., Diana Pelchat and her husband, Herve, of Columbia, S.C., and Cheryl Damon of Longmont, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by both parents, Clarence and Lyli Runser; one brother, Bernard Runser; five sisters, Claire Runser, Kay Runser, Jeanne Pease, June Jacobs, and Linda LeClair; and two nieces.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -