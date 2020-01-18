|
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Sandra L. (Runser) Kelly, age 74, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
She is survived by daughter, Brenda Kelly; two sons, Brian Kelly, and John Kelly and his wife Cindy; two grandchildren, Destiny Kelly and Ryan Kelly; four sisters, Denice Jutras of Eliot, Maine, Audrey Rivais of Rochester, N.Y., Diana Pelchat and her husband, Herve, of Columbia, S.C., and Cheryl Damon of Longmont, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by both parents, Clarence and Lyli Runser; one brother, Bernard Runser; five sisters, Claire Runser, Kay Runser, Jeanne Pease, June Jacobs, and Linda LeClair; and two nieces.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020