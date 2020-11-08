EPPING - Sandra "Sandi" Lee Allard, 71, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Exeter Hospital.
She was born June 1, 1949, in Exeter, N.H., the daughter of the late Augustus Lufkin and Gladys (Cadman) Gamlin.
Sandi, one of six children, grew up in Exeter, N.H. She married Clarence "Cal" S. Allard Jr. on Dec, 11, 1976. They moved from Nottingham to Epping, N.H. in 1990.
Sandi was a gifted craftswoman. She and Cal co-owned Sand Drywall where she worked alongside her husband as an expert drywall installer, taper, and finish painter. In addition, she owned Sandi's Crafts, where she created all sorts of crafts, built coffee tables, and recaned chairs to sell at craft fairs.
Sandi was an avid sportswoman; she hunted, fished, camped, and once held a pilot's license (she flew Cessna planes).
Sandi loved the ocean; she often took early morning walks along the beach. She was a member of the Elks Lodge in Portsmouth.
Sandi had a generous heart and she loved all who she encountered; many of her children's friends referred to her as Mom. Sandi will lovingly be remembered as a woman who loved unconditionally.
Sandi was predeceased by her husband Cal; her daughter, Christine Stickney; her granddaughter, Calie Bunce; her sister Constance "Connie" Kluwe; and two of her brothers Robert "Bob" Gamlin and Scott "Butch" Gamlin.
Sandi is survived by her significant other, Mark L'Italien; her brother, Gary Homiak; her sister Kelly Hawes; her daughters, Jackie and Jennifer Stickney, Mellisa LaPage and Sue Thompson; her grandchildren, Meagan LaPage and Teagan LaPage, Michael Long, David Turton, Robbie, Katie, Sam and Jessie Deluca; her great-grandchildren, Cameron and Summer Long, Faith LaPage, Adriena Lewis, Autumn Forbes, Gracin and Dylan, Kilik, Kaiden, Zen, and Kai Turton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Service information is as follows:
There are no calling hours; a celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Burial will be a private ceremony at the Exeter Cemetery.
The family requests that donations in Sandi's memory be directed to Make a Wish Foundation https://wish.org
or New England Organ Donor Service https:// www.neds.org
For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com