Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494

Sandra Mae DiBurro

Sandra Mae DiBurro Obituary
LITHIA, Fla. - Sandra Mae DiBurro, 78, of Lithia, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born September 25, 1941.

Sandra, with her husband Bill, owned DiBurro's Market in Seabrook Beach, N.H., and ran it for 30 years with their children. Upon her retirement, she returned to school to get her childcare certification and went on to work another 10 years at a day care center caring for infants.

At a young age, she was very active in the community, joining the Girls Club in Haverhill, Mass., and the YWCA. When she moved to the Tampa Bay Area, she joined the Riverview Garden Club, Hobby Club of Riverview, and a knitting club. She not only enjoyed social clubs; she became an advocate for others and was a part of the New Borns in Need and Young Moms in Need.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William J. DiBurro. Sandra is survived by her loving family, sons, William and Michael (Lesley); daughter, Theresa; brother, Joseph; sisters, Betty and Patricia; and grandchildren, Alyssa, Justine, Katey, Nicholas, Corey, Stephanie, and Thomas John.

SERVICES: There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL, 33578, with a visitation one hour prior.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
