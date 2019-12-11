|
YORK, Maine - Sandra R. Paterson, 80, formerly a long time resident of Lindsay Road in York, died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at "The Lamp" in Lisbon following a battle against dementia.
A lifelong resident of York, she was a daughter to the late Henry and Dorothy Rush and was a graduate of York High School. After receiving her degree in Cosmetology, Sandra operated a beauty shop in York for many years, enjoying the company of her many patrons. Sandra also enjoyed time with her patients as a nurses aide in several local nursing care facilities and served as a volunteer at York hospital for many years.
Sandra was a dedicated member of her community, serving in the Order of the Eastern Star, an active member of the Ramsdell Rogers Post #56 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a lifelong Firefighter and supporter of the York Fire Department.
Her first love was her family, including her son Karl and his wife Stephanie Paterson; daughters Judith Carter and her husband Dudley, and Susan Paterson; grandchildren include Mark and Travis Lapoint, Andrew, Rebecca, Daniel and Hannah Paterson, Zachariah and Ilana Rahaman; and great-grandchildren Mark Lapoint Jr., Elina and Joseph Lapoint. Sandra was predeceased by her loving husband Peter Paterson and her son Darwyn.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Sandra's family on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. with a funeral following at 2 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the York Fire Department or the Ramsdell Rogers Post # 56 York, Maine. Care for the Paterson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019