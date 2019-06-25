|
|
YORK, Maine - Sante L. Giuliani, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Sante was a Vietnam Veteran and went on to spend the majority of his work career as an employee of the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard and later as a civilian employed by the Naval Clinics throughout the Northeast. His computer expertise was also frequently requested aboard the USS Constitution in Boston Harbor.
Sante's interests were many and quite varied. His greatest fondness was fly fishing and antique bamboo fly rods. He enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of rods and rod makers.
Sante leaves a sister, Donna Giuliani, of Worcester, Mass., and his wife of 45 years, Eileen. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends and neighbors.
We are forever grateful to the staff of all York Hospital services, most especially the exceptional and caring staff of York Hospital Oncology.
SERVICES: There are no services planned at this time. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
If desired, donations may be made in Sante's memory to the York Hospital Living Well with Cancer Fund, 127 Long Sands Rd #9B York, ME 03909 in care of Susan Kelly-Westman.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019