Santos Ramirez Cirilo
EXETER - Santos Ramirez Cirilo, 72, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Oceanside Center in Hampton, N.H., after a period of declining health. He was born March 25, 1948 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, son of Alejandro Ramirez and Juana (Cirilo) Ramirez.

Santos grew up in Puerto Rico. He and his brother Alejandro moved to the United States in the 1960's. Santos had resided in Exeter, N.H., since 1978. He was a devoted worker his entire professional career which saw him wear many hats. He was employed as a taxi driver in Boston, did security work, was a baker, mechanic, ran a restaurant, did custodial work at the Exeter Schools, ran Cirilo Cleaning Service, but mostly served as a foreman with the Dagostino Rose Farms as his passion was in gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Sonia (Arce) Cirilo; son Frank Cirilo; son, Joshua Cirilo; brother, Alejandro Ramirez and his wife, Maria; nieces and nephews including Alex and Julie Ramirez; grandniece, Lauren Ramirez.

SERVICES: Private services were held for the family and burial was in the ExeterCemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please support the love for animals that Santos had as he always had dogs and donate to NH SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.

For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
