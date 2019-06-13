Services J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603) 436-1702 For more information about Sara Lauren Dr. Sara J. Lauren

Obituary Condolences Flowers YORK, Maine - Dr. Sara J. Lauren, 67, of York, Maine passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a brief illness. Her beloved son David was by her side. Sara was born on April 16, 1952 in New York, N.Y., to the late Lionel and Norma (Korb) Held. She attended Union Institute & University.



Dr. Lauren was a clinical psychologist with over 40 years of professional experience in both Colorado and N.H. She opened her private practice in Portsmouth, N.H., in 2001. Among the many services Dr. Lauren provided, she was especially passionate about helping adolescents with anxiety and self-esteem related issues and counseling families through difficult transitions.



Sara loved being outdoors. She could often be seen standing outside of her office in between patients, soaking in the sunshine and enjoying the view. When not working, Sara enjoyed going for long hikes and bike rides. One of her greatest joys was taking David on an adventure. From camping in Acadia National Park to exploring the cities of Boston, NY, or Montreal, Sara loved sharing these experiences with her son. She had traveled extensively throughout her life and would eagerly share her knowledge of "the perfect road trip" with others. Her face would light up as she would recall her trips to various destinations. Exploring new areas, immersing herself in the local culture, and appreciating nature was among her greatest joys.



Dr. Sara Lauren is survived by her son David Lauren of York, Maine; brother, Roger Held of Cranford, N.J.; sister, Diane Held of Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.; and niece and nephew, Emma and Jack Schwartz. She is also warmly remembered by her close friends and patients. Her empathy, sage advice, bright smile and infectious laugh will be missed by many.



SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral-Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. Interment will be held privately at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 1006. For online condolences, visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel. Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 13 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries