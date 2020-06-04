TOPEKA, Kan. - Sayre Meredith Youngs, Jr., 92, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Portsmouth, New Hampshire passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
SERVICES: Cremation is planned. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family in Topeka. J. Verne Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family with the burial in Portsmouth, N.H., which will take place at a later date.
To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.