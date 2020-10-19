1/1
Scott A. Michaud
DOVER – Scott Aaron Michaud, 48, of Dover and formerly of Portsmouth, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Scott was born on July 9, 1972 in Exeter, the only son of Gerald and Paula (Darbyshire) Michaud of Farmington.

Scott was raised in Portsmouth and graduated from Portsmouth High with the Class of 1991. For many years, Scott worked at Federal Cigar of Portsmouth, and for the past eleven years, he worked at SubCom of Newington.

Scott was known for his wry sense of humor, but also for his kind, reliable nature; he often went out of his way to help friends and family at a moment's notice. He was an animal lover who usually became best pals with any family pet he came across. Scott also had incredible artistic talent, some of which has been published in comic books and CD cover designs.

In addition to his parents, Scott leaves his sister, Michelle O'Donnell and her husband, Nick of Dracut, Mass., and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to the pandemic, services will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, Hampton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the N.H. SPCA or the American Heart Association.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Scott's memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
