Scott E. Berounsky
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Scott E. Berounsky, 54, passed away at on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born February 21, 1966 to Charles and Dorothy Berounsky, he will be sorely missed.

Scott is survived by his siblings Roxanne Wheeler, Charles Berounsky, Wayne Berounsky, Brian Berounsky, and Linda Berounsky; as well as his children, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents.

SERVICES: His family will hold a private service for him at a later date. Care of the Berounsky family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
