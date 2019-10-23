|
NORTH HAMPTON - Scott E. Durant, 48, of North Hampton, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Portsmouth on November 9, 1970 a son of John and Nancy J. (Andrews) Durant of North Hampton.
A lifelong resident of North Hampton, he graduated from Winnacunnet High School and went on to have a successful career in the heating and cooling industry as part owner of Durant Heating & Cooling.
In addition to his parents, surviving family members include his daughter, Taylor Durant and her mother Leeanne Durant of Exeter; sister, Lisa Durant-Merrill of Exeter and nephews, Robert and Stephen Merrill.
He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Durant.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of NH, 52 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, 03301. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Scott's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019