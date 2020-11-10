PORTSMOUTH - Shane Lawrence, 62, of Bristol, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born February 3, 1958 in Portsmouth, N.H., son of the late Frank and Eunice Lawrence.



He is survived by his brother Jack Benjamin, wife Nancy of Stratham, N.H., their daughter Rebecca of Port Townsend, Wash., brother Frank Lawrence, wife Christina of Virginia Beach, Va.



There was not a kinder soul than Shane and to honor his memory we ask that no matter the challenges you face always keep smiling, just like Shane.



SERVICES: A private ceremony will be held.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store