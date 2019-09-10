|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Shane Mix, son, brother, uncle, and friend died on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the age of 23. He was born April 3, 1996 to Ronald and Paula (Wanamaker) Mix.
Shane graduated Marshwood High School in 2014, where he learned to love and play lacrosse. Throughout his high school career and beyond, he had made long lasting friendships that he valued dearly. Shortly after his graduation, Shane enlisted in the Navy where he had spent time in Chicago, and San Diego, before moving back home, to South Berwick, once he was honorably discharged.
In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with friends, sitting around a fire during the summer nights, singing and playing his guitar, driving endlessly listening to music, engaging in long talks with friends and family, and gaming with his friends and nephews. Shane loved to snow board with his friends during the winter at Powder House Hill, Sunday River, and Gunstock. Shane loved being around his nephews, and nieces. He would show his nephews the latest gaming techniques, toss the football around, practice lacrosse, and let his nieces give him make overs. Recently Shane got back into running and working out; taking care of himself in a way he hadn't before.
Shane had dreams of doing big things in his life; however, depression became a close friend of his. Sadly, his pain became overwhelming. There's no shame to this. There's tragedy, but there's no shame. His death does not define his legacy. Shane had talents, made contributions, and touched others' lives in meaningful ways. He was and still is deeply loved. We will cherish his memory.
Shane is survived by his mother Paula Mix; brother Robert Barron, his wife Julia and their children Milana and Emily; his sister Desiree Sacharczyk, her husband Steve and their children Christian, Michael, Louis, Ameliya, and Harper Rose; his sister Brittany Mix and her children Jaylah and Kimbri; and his sister Courtney Mix and her fiancé Brandon Grassi and their children Hayleigh, Dylan, Landon, Olyvia, Alex, and Cole; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Shane is predeceased by his father Ron Mix and his brother Frankie Barron.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at the Eliot Baptist Church, 912 Harold L. Dow Highway, Eliot, Maine, at 10 a.m., Saturday September 14, 2019. Following the services, Shane will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in South Berwick. After the services, family and friends are welcome to celebrate Shane's life at his sister Desiree's home. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
I lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Portsmouth New Hampshire Out of the Darkness Walk, https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6086 or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.donordrive.com/ in Shane's Name. The family also asks that in honor of Shane and Suicide Prevention Awareness month that you wear either teal or purple colors. Care of the Mix family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019