HAMPTON, N.H. - Shannon Fogg, 41, formerly of Hampton, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mass General Hospital.
Shannon was born in Charlestown, Mass. on Feb. 27, 1978. She was the daughter of Sandra Mokrisky and the late Vincent Trant Sr.
She is survived by her children, Lexus Fogg of Seabrook and CJ Baczewski of Stratham; sisters Darlene Baker, Brandie Zellin and brother Vincent Trant Jr. Shannon also leaves behind her loving Nana, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Shannon was an organ donor and gave hope to five others through the gift of life.
A private service will be held for the family.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019