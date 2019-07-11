Home

POWERED BY

Shannon Fogg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Fogg Obituary
HAMPTON, N.H. - Shannon Fogg, 41, formerly of Hampton, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mass General Hospital.

Shannon was born in Charlestown, Mass. on Feb. 27, 1978. She was the daughter of Sandra Mokrisky and the late Vincent Trant Sr.

She is survived by her children, Lexus Fogg of Seabrook and CJ Baczewski of Stratham; sisters Darlene Baker, Brandie Zellin and brother Vincent Trant Jr. Shannon also leaves behind her loving Nana, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Shannon was an organ donor and gave hope to five others through the gift of life.

A private service will be held for the family.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.