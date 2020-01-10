|
RYE - Sharon B. Roberts, 69, of Rye, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born March 2, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Irving M. and Rosalie (Levinson) Katz.
After graduating from Portsmouth Senior High in the late 1960's, she attended a business school in the Boston area. After that she co-owned a flooring business. Subsequently, she was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for more than thirty years where she had various jobs before retiring. Since then she has enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and nieces.
She was a lover of cats where at one time she had several of them in her home. She also had a passion for educating herself, she attended courses and seminars at local colleges and other venues over the last several years. She was very proud of her membership in the Mensa Society. Sharon was very happy volunteering her time at Temple Israel, helping out where she could.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Temple Israel, 200 State St., Portsmouth. Interment will immediately follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Banfield Road, Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Temple Israel, 200 State St, Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
