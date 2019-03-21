|
SWANTON, Vt. - Sharon Edney, 58, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born August 24, 1960 in Exeter, N.H., she was the daughter of Bruce "Tom" Bennett and Cecile L Bennett.
She was raised in Newfields, N.H., and was a graduate of Exeter Area High School, Class of 1978.
Formerly of Meredith, N.H., Sharon pursued a career in nursing and was predeceased by her husband, William Edney of Meredith, N.H., and her brother Michael Bennett of Dover, N.H.
Her smile could light up a room. Her laugh was infectious. She lived for the fun times in life with her family and friends and will be missed by all of us dearly.
Sharon will be sorely missed by her husband, Barry Mallette of Swanton, Vt. She is survived by her two children, Beau and Olivia Phillips of Dover, N.H.; stepson Jason Edney of Manchester, N.H.; stepdaughter Erin Pasay of Lee, N.H.; two sisters Marcia Lancaster of New Market, N.H., Susan Paul of Exeter, N.H., and four brothers; David Bennett of Midway, Ga., Harold Bennett of Seabrook, N.H., Tom Bennett of Nashau, N.H. and Steven Bennett of Methuen, Mass; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be Sunday, March 24, from 2-4 p.m., at The Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, N.H.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019