Sharon Rafferty Pellegrini
OSPREY, Fla. - Sharon Rafferty Pellegrini, born December 26, 1944 in Portsmouth, N.H. and died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home in Osprey, Fla.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 53 years Terry Pellegrini, her son Jeffrey Pellegrini and his wife Nancy Pellegrini and her daughter Amy Barkan and her husband Peter Barkan.

Sharon was lovingly known as Nonni to her four grandchildren, Seth Barkan (13), Lila Barkan (11), Benjamin Pellegrini (12), and Abigail Pellegrini (10).

Sharon is one of five children born to Denis and Eleanor Rafferty of Portsmouth, N.H. Sharon is survived by her sisters Eleanor Hogan and Margaret Rafferty and her brother Denis Rafferty. Sharon's brother Mark Rafferty passed away February 6, 2020.

After graduating from Saint Joseph's College in New Hampshire, Sharon's first love was teaching. Sharon was a first and second grade teacher in Philadelphia while her husband Terry was attending Villanova Law School. Sharon loved teaching and could connect with children (and adults) with patience and grace.

Sharon's greatest joy and love was her family. She was a fierce advocate for her children and committed her time as a stay at home mother to helping them pursue their dreams.

Sharon was hilarious with a quick wit and often surprising one liners. She was also an outstanding competitor as she excelled in both golf and tennis competitions throughout her years. Sharon had a great sense of adventure and loved traveling with family and being outdoors.

She was a 40-plus year member of Lake Waramaug Country Club. it was a special place for she and her family. She also enjoyed many winters skiing in Stratton Vermont with a cadre of great friends. Her family spent Thanksgiving and Christmas there for many years. A tradition that her children and grandchildren carry on.

She and Terry traveled extensively throughout the UK and Mediterranean, thoroughly enjoying it all.

Sharon fought hard to maintain her health and well-being to enjoy more time with family. She will be greatly missed by all.

SERVICES: A memorial service is not planned at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation in her honor. https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate/honors-and-memorials, The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017 or Make your donation by phone. Please call 800-932-2423.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 24, 2020
DearTerry, The news of Sharons death came as such a shock to me. While it has been many years since I have been in contact with Sharon, I will always remember her as my closest friend when growing up in Portsmouth, especially during those formative high school years. She was my confidant and source of great support and tons of fun. I have always regretted that for whatever reason we lost touch with one another. Please extend my sympathy to her children and families. With much love, MaryJo McCormack Chadwick
Mary-Jo McCormack Chadwick
Friend
June 24, 2020
Terry, Jeff and Amy,

Lisa and I are very sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. She was always so loving. A very strong women. Know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers.

With love, Greg and Lisa
Greg Pellegrini
Family
June 23, 2020
am so sorry for your loss, she was an amazing lady and will truly be missed.
Lizette Serrano
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
Terry, so sorry for your loss.
Karin NeJame
