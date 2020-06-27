DearTerry, The news of Sharons death came as such a shock to me. While it has been many years since I have been in contact with Sharon, I will always remember her as my closest friend when growing up in Portsmouth, especially during those formative high school years. She was my confidant and source of great support and tons of fun. I have always regretted that for whatever reason we lost touch with one another. Please extend my sympathy to her children and families. With much love, MaryJo McCormack Chadwick

Mary-Jo McCormack Chadwick

Friend