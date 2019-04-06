|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Sheila Ann (Currier) Pento, 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with CLL.
Born in Portsmouth on Nov. 8, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Vivian Currier and Barbara Wright. She attended Dover High School where she studied Cosmetology.
Sheila was a devoted mother to her two son's David and Adam. For many years she was a hairstylist in Portsmouth N.H. and later in Boca Raton, Fla. She adored her clients and many became lifelong friends. In earlier years, she enjoyed gardening and planting with her husband Tony at their home in Lebanon, Maine.
After her husband's passing she moved to Boca Raton where she enjoyed the company of her sister Andrea, brother David and their families. Many summers Sheila and Andrea would return to New Hampshire to visit family, make memories and enjoy lobster. Sheila loved the springtime and enjoyed watching all that came in bloom. Her grandchildren were special to her. When she returned home to New Hampshire most of her time was enjoying the time she was able to spend with them.
She had a love for reading and finally was able to complete a book she had written of her own.
Her smile and big heart will be missed greatly by many.
Sheila was the wife of the late Biaggio 'Tony' L. Pento. Survivors include her sons David J. Pento and wife Lisa, Adam L. Pento, grandchildren Kara, Maria, Carina, Alyssa, and David Pento Jr., Camilla, Biaggio, Ryan, siblings David Currier and Julie Vartanian; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her sister and best friend Andrea Negm.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery with her late husband.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019