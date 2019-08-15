|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Sherwood Randall Spelke passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, N.H., surrounded by family and friends. Sherwood was born in Stamford, Conn., to Harry and Edna Spelke.
Harry was a Stamford Policeman and Edna worked for many years at Stamford Plumbing.
While in Junior High and High School he spent hours playing sports at the Stamford Jewish Center on Prospect Street. Sherwood also worked for many summers at the Jewish Center Day Camp and at the Long Ridge Camp.
He graduated from Stamford High School, Columbia College and Boston University Law School. He was admitted to the Connecticut Bar in 1967 and US District Court in 1968. Sherwood served in the Army reserves from 1967 to 1972.
Sherwood joined law firm of Macrides and Zezima and then opened his own practice in Stamford. He was with the law firm of Cacace, Tush and Santagta in 1999 until his retirement. He served as Stamford Personnel Commissioner and on the Corporation Council. In Portsmouth Sherwood was also elected as Registrar of Voters for Ward 5 for 2011 -2014. In Portsmouth he has volunteered at the Music Hall, Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth Library and Pro Portsmouth.
He married Laura Sonnino also from Stamford. They have a son Jonathan living in Topsham, Maine and daughter Jessica living in Bangor, Maine. He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren.
Sherwood and Laura lived in North Stamford until Sherwood's retirement when they moved to Portsmouth, N.H.
Sherwood loved baseball. He played Little League in Stamford as well as for Stamford High and as a freshman at Columbia. He was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and then changed his allegiance to the Boston Red Sox. He religiously watched the games on TV.
He is survived by his wife Laura Spelke; son Jonathan Spelke his wife Amy, their children Max and Cora; daughter Jessica and her husband Alan Jansujwicz their children Alec, Eliza and Sasha.
SERVICES: Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Temple Israel Cemetery, Banfield Rd., Portsmouth, N.H. at 1 p.m. Shiva will be observed at the Spelke home on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherwood's memory can be made to YMCA Seacoast, 550 Peverly Hill Rd., Portsmouth, NH 03801 attention Kelli McKenna or Edgewood Centre 928 South St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019