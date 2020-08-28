1/1
Shintaro Asano
PORTSMOUTH - Shintaro Asano, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening August 25, 2020 in his home with his children by his side. Born February 27, 1935 in Tokyo, Japan, Shintaro was preceded in death by his parents Kenzabaro and Aiko Asano, his brother Jiro, and his wife of 32 years, Belinda Briggs Asano.

He is survived by his children Douglas (Alexandra) Asano, Evan Asano, Claudia (Brandon) Barcomb, and Matthew (Trilby) Asano as well as his seven granddaughters, Lilly, Anna, Stella, Adelaide, Grace, Phoebe, and Alice.

A Fulbright Scholar who immigrated to the United States to do his graduate work at MIT, Shintaro was an inventor and small business owner specializing in electronics manufacturing. In 2011, the Boston Globe recognized him as one of MIT's most influential inventors of the 20th century in their MIT150 feature celebrating the school's sesquicentennial.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to New Castle (N.H.) Historical Society, Friends of Harvard Women's Ice Hockey, or the Jimmy Fund. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
