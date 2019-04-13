|
EXETER - Shirley H. Craven, 96, of RiverWoods died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at RiverWoods where she resided since 2010.
She was born in Cambridge, Mass. April 18, 1922, the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Helen (Blevins) Hobbs. She attended the Mary A. Burnham School in Northampton, Mass. and was a graduate of the Colby Sawyer College in New London, N.H.
Mrs. Craven was a mortgage officer for the Exeter Banking Company, working for the bank from 1960 until her retirement in 1982.
She resided more than 50 years in Hampton before moving to RiverWoods.
Mrs. Craven shared 60 years of marriage with her late husband, L. Thomas Craven, who predeceased her 2010.
Family members include her son, John A. Seavey of Greenland; a brother, Joseph O. Hobbs of South Glastonbury, Conn.; a sister, Jean H. Dearborn of Kensington; one grandson, one great grandson, several nieces and nephews.
At Shirley's request all service will be private.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019