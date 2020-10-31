1/1
Shirley Lemieux Prior
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STUART, Fla. - Shirley Lemieux Prior, 91, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her home in Stuart, Fla. in the care of family and hospice. She was born in North Conway, N.H., in 1929, grew up in Westbrook, Maine and attended the University of New Hampshire for three years.

Shirley lived in Eliot, Maine for 25 years before moving to Stuart, Fla. In addition to being a homemaker and mother of five children, she served on the Eliot Conservation Board and volunteered at the elementary school library. Shirley was an active member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Kittery, Maine.

In 1995, Shirley moved to Stuart, Fla., joining the Miles Grant Country Club where she enjoyed being part of the Miles Grant art group, needlecraft group and golf league. Through her needlecraft group, she tirelessly knitted baby afghans for Mary's Home shelter. Shirley was a communicant at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, Fla.

The greatest joy of Shirley's generous life was her family. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Walter Prior III, son Matthew Prior, and sister, Nancy L. Kelson. Survivors include sons Walter Prior IV, John (Ted) E. Prior; daughters Nancy Lee Prior, Susan J. Prior as well as children-in-law, Jean Prior, Bradley Smith and Karen Prior. Grandchildren include Zachary Prior, Jeffrey Prior, Steven Prior, Zane Smith, Ava Smith, Audrey Prior and Thomas Prior. She is survived by her sister Jackye and her husband, Walter Hansen.

SERVICES: The private family celebration of Shirley's life will be held in Windham, Maine. In lieu of flowers please give a charitable donation to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), 52 Water St., Hallowell, ME, 04347; namimaine.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved