PORTSMOUTH - On Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, N.H., Shirley "Joyce" Matthews passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Joyce was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on July 4, 1931.
She met and married the love of her life, Philip Matthews who predeceased her in 2009. They enjoyed 60 years together and had seven children.
Mom loved life, laughter, and family, and was admired by many for her strength, and ability to overcome adversity. She embraced life, always up for every adventure, and kept us laughing until her last breath. She will forever be known as our little firecracker.
Mom not only raised her own children but took in other children when needed. She was loving, kind, and caring. She loved music, laughter, dancing, spending summers at the lake, water skiing, and spending time with her family. She loved babies, and always stopped to talk to everyone she saw.
She is survived by her son, Dana Matthews of Rochester, N.H., and daughters, Lynne Littlefield and her husband, Bruce, of Alton, N.H., Lori Mick and her husband, David, of South Berwick, Maine, and Linda Bowser and her husband, Eric of Newington, N.H. She had 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons Mark and Blaine Matthews, and daughter, Lisa Matthews-Whalen.
We are eternally grateful for all the love and outstanding care Edgewood Centre provided both Mom and Dad, and for becoming part of their extended family.
SERVICES: Visitation will be at the North Star AME Zion Church (Newington Town Church), Nimble Hill Road, Newington on Thursday, June 6, from 10-11 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Newington Cemetery, Newington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or . Please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
