Shirley S. Hammon Obituary
EXETER - Shirley S. Hammon, 91, of Exeter, N.H., died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at RiverWoods Exeter. Born April 30, 1928, in Westbrook, Maine, she was daughter of Guy and Katherine Spiller.

She is survived by her husband John Hammon of Exeter, her son Robert Hammon of Ossining, N.Y., daughter Sally Donahoe of Mahopac, N.Y., and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Priscilla Hallett, Pauline Primis, Barbara Lawrence, Ruth Libby and Helen Moody.

Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
