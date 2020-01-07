|
YORK, Maine - Sidney Littlefield Kasfir, age 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019 due to complications from a short illness. She was born January 18, 1939 and raised in York, Maine by Robert and Rose Littlefield.
After graduating from Simmons College, she married Nelson Kasfir in 1962, obtained a PhD in African art, and taught in New England and then at Emory University for 23 years.
In 1991, she met her husband, Kirati Lenaronkoito, in Maralal, Kenya. There she helped raise 10 children.
Sidney is survived by her husband Kirati; children Melania Turgelsky and Elisabetta Kasfir; granddaughters Zoe and Maddy Turgelsky; ten children and eleven grandchildren in Kenya; and sisters Natalie Archer and Nina Bisognani.
SERVICES: Her funeral will be held in Maralal, Kenya with Memorials in Atlanta and York.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020