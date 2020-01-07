Home

POWERED BY

Sidney Littlefield Kasfir

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Littlefield Kasfir Obituary
YORK, Maine - Sidney Littlefield Kasfir, age 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019 due to complications from a short illness. She was born January 18, 1939 and raised in York, Maine by Robert and Rose Littlefield.

After graduating from Simmons College, she married Nelson Kasfir in 1962, obtained a PhD in African art, and taught in New England and then at Emory University for 23 years.

In 1991, she met her husband, Kirati Lenaronkoito, in Maralal, Kenya. There she helped raise 10 children.

Sidney is survived by her husband Kirati; children Melania Turgelsky and Elisabetta Kasfir; granddaughters Zoe and Maddy Turgelsky; ten children and eleven grandchildren in Kenya; and sisters Natalie Archer and Nina Bisognani.

SERVICES: Her funeral will be held in Maralal, Kenya with Memorials in Atlanta and York.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -