NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Silvana Acosta, 84, died Sunday, August 31, 2020 at home with family following a long battle with heart disease. Born in Havana Cuba on January 31, 1936 she came to the United States in 1971.



She is survived by eight of her children Rosa, Vincent, Isidro, Marta, Osmar, Silvana, Jackie, and Roger. She also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her son Richard.



SERVICES: A wake will be held on Friday, September 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, at 11 a.m. the St Christopher's Catholic Church at 4 Barrell Lane, York, ME 03909. Following the Mass will be a burial at Brooks Memorial Park in Eliot, Maine. Care of the Acosta Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store