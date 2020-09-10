NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Silvana Acosta, 84, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home



with family following a long battle with heart disease. Born in Havana Cuba on January 31, 1936, and came to the United States in 1971.



She is survived by eight of her children; Rosa, Vincent, Isidro, Marta, Osmar, Silvana, Jackie, and Roger. She also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her son Richard.



SERVICES: A wake will be held on Friday, September 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, at 11 a.m., at the St Christopher's Catholic Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, ME 03909. Following the Mass will be a burial at Brooks Memorial Park in Eliot, Maine. Care of the Acosta Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







