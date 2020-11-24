1/
Silvana Sonnino
PORTSMOUTH - Silvana Sonnino, 97, of Portsmouth, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Silvana was born December 1922 in Turin, Italy to Julio and Valeria Fubini.

She attended school in Turin and Switzerland prior to emigrating to New York in 1939 with her older sister Anna and her parents. Silvana completed high school, graduated from Hunter College, and met Mario Sonnino while in New York City. Silvana and Mario were married in June 1943, moved to Stamford, Connecticut and raised two daughters there.

Silvana loved being surrounded by people, especially children. She was a dedicated science teacher at Low Heywood School and retired after almost 35 years. Silvana and Mario traveled extensively and liked spending time with family at their second home in Killington, Vermont and later in Sarasota, Florida. Silvana moved to Portsmouth to be closer to her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Silvana led an active life and enjoyed hiking, tennis, and skiing. She liked drawing, painting, and reading books. She religiously read the New York Times front-to-back every day.

Silvana was preceded in death by her husband Mario, sister Anna, and son-in-law Sherwood Spelke. She is survived by her daughter Paula Sonnino and husband Michael Sterling, daughter Laura Spelke, two grandchildren Jonathan Spelke and wife Amy, Jessica Jansujwicz and husband Alan, Danny Sterling, Peter and Wendy Sterling, and seven great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gather; www.gather.org or to a medical charity of your choice. For online condolences and to see the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 24, 2020
Dear Laura,
So sorry to read of your mom’s passing.
She was quite a lady.
You are in our prayers.
Our deepest sympathy.
Rita and Bill
Rita and Bill Gerardi
Friend
