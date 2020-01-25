|
EXETER - Simon Watts, fine woodworker, boat-builder and writer died peacefully at his Exeter home with his daughter at his side and his family near-by on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, six days after celebrating his 90th birthday. A description of his life is posted at http://simonwattsstories.blogspot.com/.
The family thanks his friends and neighbors in Exeter for extending a warm welcome to the traveling woodworker for these final years of his life.
SERVICES: A celebration of Simon's life is set for March 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Exeter Mill Club Room, 10 Chestnut St., Exeter. Donations may be made to the Exeter Public Library.
