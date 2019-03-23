|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Sofe Buckson passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by family, after a period of declining health. Born on August 4, 1929 in Pittsfield, Mass., daughter of the late Matthew "Michael" and Katherine (Havara) Buksa, Sofe was raised in the Eastern Orthodox Church.
After graduating from Pittsfield High School, she became a shorthand stenographer, working for the Springfield Armory and General Electric.
A dedicated and hardworking young woman, Sofe was a stylish dresser who enjoyed taking trips to New York City to visit her sister and see Broadway shows. She often volunteered as an usher at Tanglewood.
In 1958, Sofe married Daniel Buckson, and became a proud homemaker to their family of four children. The family followed Daniel on numerous Air Force assignments until settling in 1965 in Portsmouth, N.H., a city that Sofe loved.
An avid gardener, Sofe was a member of the Portsmouth Garden Club. She was active in her community as a volunteer, raising money for the , YWCA, and Portsmouth High School Clipper Band. She made quilts for at-risk babies for ABC Quilts, a legacy program of American Mothers.
After Daniel retired from the Air Force, the couple travelled extensively, visiting Hawaii, Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and taking cruises to Mexico and the Caribbean. They spent many winters in Florida.
A kind, generous soul, Sofe loved reading, gardening, opera, knitting and crafting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Sofe is predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Michael, Daniel, and Walter (Noreen); three sisters Lubi (Harry), Mary (Larry), and Anna (Sam); and nephew, Larry Partridge.
She is survived by Daniel, devoted husband of 61 years; son, Daniel (Rieko); three daughters, Leslie, Lisa, and Lynne; three grandchildren, Anica, Akioshi, and Frederick Buckson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: As per Sofe's wishes, services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Sofe's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019