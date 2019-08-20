Home

Sonya J. Wiggin

Sonya J. Wiggin Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Sonya J. Wiggin, 80, of 120 York Woods Road, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home. She was born January 22, 1939 in Amesbury, Mass., daughter of the late Stanley and Jane Kolomisky.

She is survived by her husband John C. Wiggin and son Dennis J. Wiggin.

SERVICES: Services will be held privately in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019
